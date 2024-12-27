© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Encore: Miami Beach's real housewives, a transgender journey and Marcus Garvey

Published December 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
People walk and browse books.
Katie Lepri Cohen
/
WLRN
People walk and browse Miami Book Fair vendors on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

In a re-broadcast of The South Florida Roundup, we revisited conversations we aired last month with local Miami Book Fair authors. Asha Elias talks about her new novel of Miami Beach dysfunction, Pink Glass Houses; Haitian-American educator Isabelle Camille discusses her poignant memoir of her child’s transgender journey, Sole’s Mom; and Jamaican-American poet Geoffrey Philips tells us about his graphic biography of Black nationalist hero Marcus Garvey for young readers, My Name Is Marcus.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected