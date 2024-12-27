Encore: Miami Beach's real housewives, a transgender journey and Marcus Garvey

In a re-broadcast of The South Florida Roundup, we revisited conversations we aired last month with local Miami Book Fair authors. Asha Elias talks about her new novel of Miami Beach dysfunction, Pink Glass Houses; Haitian-American educator Isabelle Camille discusses her poignant memoir of her child’s transgender journey, Sole’s Mom; and Jamaican-American poet Geoffrey Philips tells us about his graphic biography of Black nationalist hero Marcus Garvey for young readers, My Name Is Marcus.

