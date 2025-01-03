The year that 2024 was - and the year that 2025 will be - in South Florida

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we reviewed 2024, and previewed 2025, for the paradise — or at least the traffic-jammed region — that we call South Florida, as well as for that annex of South Florida that we call Latin America and the Caribbean. Our panel of journalists and experts guided us through the good and the bad that shaped us last year and promise to define this year. Such as, where are we ever going to put that garbage incinerator and will Venezuela ever be free?

