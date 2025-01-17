DeSantis’ deportation effort, kid coders in Miami Gardens and removal of Cuba from U.S. terrorism list

On the South Florida Roundup we discussed the constitutional questions surrounding Gov. Ron DeSantis’ demand that local authorities assist federal immigration officials. South Florida may not be on board (1:12). We also looked at a popular new program in Miami Gardens that teaches kids a vital but not always accessible skill: computer coding (19:28). And we examined the new deal that takes Cuba off the U.S.’ state sponsors of terrorism list — and dissidents out of Cuba’s prisons (35:21).

