Climate change and property taxes, Proud Boys get pardoned and Trump targets the Panama Canal

On the South Florida roundup, we discussed the new proposal from Miami-Dade County’s new property appraiser, Tomas Regalado, to calculate climate change risk into our home values. We also looked at the possibility of a resurgence here of the hate group Proud Boys after the presidential pardon of Jan. 6 convicts like Enrique Tarrio. And we examined President Trump’s threat to take the Panama Canal – and drive away China.