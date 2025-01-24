© 2025 WLRN
Climate change and property taxes, Proud Boys get pardoned and Trump targets the Panama Canal

Published January 24, 2025 at 3:50 PM EST
In this file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020.
Allison Dinner
/
AP
In this file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020.

On the South Florida roundup, we discussed the new proposal from Miami-Dade County’s new property appraiser, Tomas Regalado, to calculate climate change risk into our home values. We also looked at the possibility of a resurgence here of the hate group Proud Boys after the presidential pardon of Jan. 6 convicts like Enrique Tarrio. And we examined President Trump’s threat to take the Panama Canal – and drive away China.

