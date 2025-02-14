Miami's Catholic leader hits back at deportations, more politicians lead universities and Republicans question Colombian justice
Ways To Subscribe
This week on the South Florida Roundup, we talked with Miami’s Roman Catholic Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who’s had a lot to say about the Trump administration’s controversial pursuit of undocumented migrants — and its swipes at the Church. We also looked at another controversial trend: top Republican politicos taking the helm at colleges like Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University. And we examined the trial of Colombia’s former president: is it politicized justice?