Coral Gables and human smuggling, red light camera tickets and Miami sends park funds to Inter Miami

Published February 21, 2025 at 4:12 PM EST
A red light camera on the corner of SW 8th Street and SW 62 Avenue in the City of West Miami.
Daniel Rivero
/
WLRN News
A red light camera on the corner of SW 8th Street and SW 62 Avenue in the City of West Miami.

On the latest episode of South Florida Roundup, we talked about how the city of Coral Gables became an end-point for smuggled migrants between the Bahamas and South Florida in recent weeks. We also looked into red light camera tickets and how cities like Aventura are making major profits from them. And we examined the city of Miami commission’s recent vote to shift millions meant for new city parks BACK to Miami Freedom Park—the future home of the Inter Miami Soccer team.

The South Florida Roundup
