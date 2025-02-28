© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Immigrant community on alert: TPS terminated for Haitians and Venezuelans, migrants sent to Guantanamo and arrests in Palm Beach County

Published February 28, 2025 at 4:24 PM EST
Haitian-Americans demonstrate outside the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach on Haitian Flag Day in May 2021, urging the Biden Administration to renew Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians living in the U.S. It was renewed that month for another 18 months.

On the South Florida Roundup, we dedicated the hour to the issue that’s got this community tied in knots at the moment: immigration. Or maybe: anti-immigration. We had a candid conversation about our wrecked immigration system: Do we rely too much on stop-gap measures like TPS and parole? Did the Trump Administration brand non-criminal migrants as “criminals” and send them to Guantánamo this month? And were law-abiding migrants arrested in Palm Beach County this week?

