Immigrant community on alert: TPS terminated for Haitians and Venezuelans, migrants sent to Guantanamo and arrests in Palm Beach County

On the South Florida Roundup, we dedicated the hour to the issue that’s got this community tied in knots at the moment: immigration. Or maybe: anti-immigration. We had a candid conversation about our wrecked immigration system: Do we rely too much on stop-gap measures like TPS and parole? Did the Trump Administration brand non-criminal migrants as “criminals” and send them to Guantánamo this month? And were law-abiding migrants arrested in Palm Beach County this week?