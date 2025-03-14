© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

South Florida cities partner with ICE, elections in Broward and Palm Beach counties and the Tamarac triple murder

March 14, 2025
Coral Gables Police Chief Edward James Hudak, Jr. speaks Tuesday during a meeting to discuss an agreement between the City of Coral Gables and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On the South Florida Roundup, we sorted fact from fiction — but acknowledged the fear — when it comes to the immigration policing agreements several South Florida cities just struck with the Trump Administration. We also looked at the results from important local elections in Broward and Palm Beach Counties: Can Deerfield Beach still be great again? And we examined how last month’s ghastly homicides in Tamarac could affect a new push to revoke Florida’s red-flag gun law.

The South Florida Roundup
