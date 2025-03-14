South Florida cities partner with ICE, elections in Broward and Palm Beach counties and the Tamarac triple murder

On the South Florida Roundup, we sorted fact from fiction — but acknowledged the fear — when it comes to the immigration policing agreements several South Florida cities just struck with the Trump Administration. We also looked at the results from important local elections in Broward and Palm Beach Counties: Can Deerfield Beach still be great again? And we examined how last month’s ghastly homicides in Tamarac could affect a new push to revoke Florida’s red-flag gun law.