© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

O Cinema debate, Venezuela migrant deported, Radio TV Martí silencing

Published March 21, 2025 at 5:08 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
On Friday, March 14, 2025, President Donald Trump directed his administration to reduce the functions of several agencies to the minimum required by law. That included the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which houses Voice of America, Radio Free Europe and Asia and Radio Marti, which beams Spanish-language news into Cuba. FILE PHOTO: Radio Marti studio
Charlie Trainor
/
Miami Herald
On Friday, March 14, 2025, President Donald Trump directed his administration to reduce the functions of several agencies to the minimum required by law. That included the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which houses Voice of America, Radio Free Europe and Asia and Radio Marti, which beams Spanish-language news into Cuba. FILE PHOTO: Radio Marti studio

On the South Florida Roundup we looked at the dispute between Miami Beach and O Cinema over the screening of a controversial, Oscar-winning documentary about Israel and Palestinians. We also talked to the Miami attorney of one of the Venezuelan migrants who was deported — perhaps illegally — to El Salvador last weekend. And we examined the dismantling of Radio and TV Martí and their actual effect on the Cuban regime.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected