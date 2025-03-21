O Cinema debate, Venezuela migrant deported, Radio TV Martí silencing
On the South Florida Roundup we looked at the dispute between Miami Beach and O Cinema over the screening of a controversial, Oscar-winning documentary about Israel and Palestinians. We also talked to the Miami attorney of one of the Venezuelan migrants who was deported — perhaps illegally — to El Salvador last weekend. And we examined the dismantling of Radio and TV Martí and their actual effect on the Cuban regime.