Deaths at Krome detention center, WPLG-Local 10 divorces ABC and Jupiter's centennial

On the South Florida Roundup, we examined new controversies — including two new deaths — at the federal Krome Detention Center for migrants in Miami-Dade. Why do these problems keep recurring? We also discussed WPLG-Local 10’s decision to split with the ABC network. Will it usher in bold new local television programming and journalism – or is it a huge business risk? And we looked at WLRN’s new series, History We Call Home: 100 Years of South Florida, starting with Jupiter.