Immigration crackdown: The end of TPS, humanitarian parole leaves migrants subject to deportation

Published April 4, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
/
AP
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we had a panel of immigration experts helping sift through the questions that are haunting South Florida’s immigrant-rich community — particularly Venezuelan, Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants who are suddenly unlawful and subject to deportation. We looked at how these migrants can go about looking for ways to adjust their status to something longer-lasting. And we analyzed the sort of conditions awaiting migrants in their home countries in the event of getting deported.

