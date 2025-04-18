Universities partner with ICE, remembering Ft. Lauderdale floods and No Sabo Kids

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked into local universities that have partnered with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the 18 Florida International University students who had their visas revoked. We also looked at what the city of Fort Lauderdale has been doing to avoid flood damage, like the kind caused by dramatic rainfall two years ago. And, we explored the unique ways in which bilingual people in South Florida go about being fluent in two languages.