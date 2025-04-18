© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Universities partner with ICE, remembering Ft. Lauderdale floods and No Sabo Kids

Published April 18, 2025 at 4:42 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Students chanted and held up signs in protest to FIU's partnership with ICE.
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Students chanted and held up signs in protest to FIU's partnership with ICE.

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked into local universities that have partnered with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the 18 Florida International University students who had their visas revoked. We also looked at what the city of Fort Lauderdale has been doing to avoid flood damage, like the kind caused by dramatic rainfall two years ago. And, we explored the unique ways in which bilingual people in South Florida go about being fluent in two languages.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected