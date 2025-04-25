© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Palm Beach Public Schools nix DEI, Operation Tidal Wave hits Florida and remembering Pope Francis

Published April 25, 2025 at 5:46 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Deportation and Demonization: Federal agents arrest an undocumented immigrant at an undisclosed South Florida location on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, as part of President Trump's mass deportations initiative.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami via X
Deportation and Demonization: Federal agents arrest an undocumented immigrant at an undisclosed South Florida location on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, as part of President Trump's mass deportations initiative.

On this week’s South Florida Roundup, we examined the Palm Beach County School Board’s scramble to revise its diversity, equity and inclusion programs in order to salvage $300 million in federal funding. We also examined Operation Tidal Wave, and how the feds, with state help, are specifically targeting undocumented migrants in Florida. And we remembered Francis, the first Latin American pope, and how he and his home region influenced one another.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected