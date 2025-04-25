Palm Beach Public Schools nix DEI, Operation Tidal Wave hits Florida and remembering Pope Francis
On this week’s South Florida Roundup, we examined the Palm Beach County School Board’s scramble to revise its diversity, equity and inclusion programs in order to salvage $300 million in federal funding. We also examined Operation Tidal Wave, and how the feds, with state help, are specifically targeting undocumented migrants in Florida. And we remembered Francis, the first Latin American pope, and how he and his home region influenced one another.