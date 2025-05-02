© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Fluoride fight, Miami’s Cuban leaders controversy, drought concerns

Published May 2, 2025 at 5:48 PM EDT
A child drinks from a water fountain.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
/
AP
A student drinks from a water fountain at an elementary school in California.

On the South Florida Roundup, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava discussed her fight against Florida’s controversial move to remove fluoride from local drinking water. We also talked about Cuban exile healthcare billionaire Mike Fernandez’s claims that Miami’s Cuban political leaders are betraying their community. And a weather expert weighed in on the drought and if we should be as concerned as the alligators are.

