The South Florida Roundup

The first American pope, Ft. Lauderdale's community court and rescued Venezuelan opposition leaders

Published May 9, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
A line of people waiting for a red and black bus. A person sleeps on the sidewalk in the foreground
Carlton Gillespie
The line for the Showering Love bus at Fort Lauderdale Community Court.

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at the new pope, Robert Francis Prevost, now Leo XIV – and talk with a nun who knew and worked with him in Peru. How will his American and Latin American, ties influence his papacy (01:08)? We also discussed a community court in Fort Lauderdale, and why Florida’s new homelessness law makes it an important innovation (22:13). And we examined that rescue of Venezuelan opposition leaders who are now here (35:09).

