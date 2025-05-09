The first American pope, Ft. Lauderdale's community court and rescued Venezuelan opposition leaders
On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at the new pope, Robert Francis Prevost, now Leo XIV – and talk with a nun who knew and worked with him in Peru. How will his American and Latin American, ties influence his papacy (01:08)? We also discussed a community court in Fort Lauderdale, and why Florida’s new homelessness law makes it an important innovation (22:13). And we examined that rescue of Venezuelan opposition leaders who are now here (35:09).