South Florida's HIV battle, Miami crime-prevention programs suffer, Palm Beach County pays for Trump's protection
On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed the HIV infection crisis in South Florida – and the serious cuts in federal funding for detection and prevention that could make it worse. We also took a look at the quarter-million-dollar per day cost of protecting President Trump that Palm Beach County bears each time he visits Mar-a-Lago – and whether it will get paid back again. And we asked whether the Circle of Brotherhood’s important anti-crime and violence community work will continue here.