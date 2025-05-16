© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

South Florida's HIV battle, Miami crime-prevention programs suffer, Palm Beach County pays for Trump's protection

Published May 16, 2025 at 3:59 PM EDT
Circle of Brotherhood’s Executive Director Lyle Muhammad speaks at a rally
Amelia Orjuela Da Silva
/
Miami Times Staff Writer
Circle of Brotherhood’s Executive Director Lyle Muhammad organized a rally to speak out against the federal defunding of Community Violence Intervention programs.

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed the HIV infection crisis in South Florida – and the serious cuts in federal funding for detection and prevention that could make it worse. We also took a look at the quarter-million-dollar per day cost of protecting President Trump that Palm Beach County bears each time he visits Mar-a-Lago – and whether it will get paid back again. And we asked whether the Circle of Brotherhood’s important anti-crime and violence community work will continue here.

