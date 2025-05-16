South Florida's HIV battle, Miami crime-prevention programs suffer, Palm Beach County pays for Trump's protection

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed the HIV infection crisis in South Florida – and the serious cuts in federal funding for detection and prevention that could make it worse. We also took a look at the quarter-million-dollar per day cost of protecting President Trump that Palm Beach County bears each time he visits Mar-a-Lago – and whether it will get paid back again. And we asked whether the Circle of Brotherhood’s important anti-crime and violence community work will continue here.