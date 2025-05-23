Miami author on her Pulitzer-winning Harriet Tubman book, South Florida's new boating laws and Florida's weak patriotism

On the South Florida Roundup, we talked with the Miami native Edda Fields-Black – winner of the Pulitzer Prize for her history of Harriet Tubman and the pivotal Civil War raid on the Combahee River. We also examined Lucy’s Law — a bill that just passed by the Florida Legislature to strengthen the state’s boating codes after Luciana Fernandez’s tragic death. And we looked at how we measure patriotism – and why Florida keeps finishing near the bottom in one patriotism survey.