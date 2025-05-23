© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Miami author on her Pulitzer-winning Harriet Tubman book, South Florida's new boating laws and Florida's weak patriotism

Published May 23, 2025 at 2:48 PM EDT
Boat on a cart
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Damage to the 29-foot Robalo piloted by George Pino, who crashed his boat into a concrete channel marker in Biscayne Bay on Sept. 4, 2022. The boat crash led to the death of Luciana ‘Lucy’ Fernandez, a 17-year-old student at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, and severely injured her classmate, Katerina Puig.

On the South Florida Roundup, we talked with the Miami native Edda Fields-Black – winner of the Pulitzer Prize for her history of Harriet Tubman and the pivotal Civil War raid on the Combahee River. We also examined Lucy’s Law — a bill that just passed by the Florida Legislature to strengthen the state’s boating codes after Luciana Fernandez’s tragic death. And we looked at how we measure patriotism – and why Florida keeps finishing near the bottom in one patriotism survey.

