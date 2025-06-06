© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Trump's new travel bans, how federal cuts will hit hurricane forecasting and a mayor's lawsuit to keep ICE out

Published June 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman near a microphone
Pedro Portal
/
Miami Herald
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien speaks at a press conference called by the Family Action Network Movement to discuss the roll back of Haiti TPS by the Trump administration, on Feb. 21, 2025.

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at President Trump’s new travel bans and restrictions — and the impact, if not the insult, it’s registering in our Haitian, Venezuelan and Cuban communities. We also talked with NBC 6 meteorologist John Morales about his concerns that Trump’s budget cuts could have weathermen like him “flying blind” this hurricane season. And we heard from South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez about his suit to keep his cops out of immigration enforcement.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected