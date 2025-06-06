Trump's new travel bans, how federal cuts will hit hurricane forecasting and a mayor's lawsuit to keep ICE out

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at President Trump’s new travel bans and restrictions — and the impact, if not the insult, it’s registering in our Haitian, Venezuelan and Cuban communities. We also talked with NBC 6 meteorologist John Morales about his concerns that Trump’s budget cuts could have weathermen like him “flying blind” this hurricane season. And we heard from South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez about his suit to keep his cops out of immigration enforcement.