© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Protests against Trump's deportation crusade, Miami Beach wants the Metromover and a FIFA Club World Cup preview

Published June 13, 2025 at 9:06 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Holding signs and chanting slogans, protesters line the side of the road on SW 177th Avenue and 12th street to protest conditions inside Krome Detention Center on Saturday, March 29.
Jose Iglesias
/
Miami Herald
Holding signs and chanting slogans, protesters line the side of the road on SW 177th Avenue and 12th street to protest conditions inside Krome Detention Center on Saturday, March 29.

On the South Florida Roundup, we unpacked a tumultuous week — and what may be a tumultuous weekend — involving America’s and South Florida’s angry dispute over President Trump’s migrant deportation crusade. We also examined why a new poll shows the denizens of Miami Beach favor a Metromover connection to Miami — even if their mayor and city commissioners don’t. And we previewed the soccer Club World Cup kicking off in Miami and around the U.S. Saturday.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected