Protests against Trump's deportation crusade, Miami Beach wants the Metromover and a FIFA Club World Cup preview

On the South Florida Roundup, we unpacked a tumultuous week — and what may be a tumultuous weekend — involving America’s and South Florida’s angry dispute over President Trump’s migrant deportation crusade. We also examined why a new poll shows the denizens of Miami Beach favor a Metromover connection to Miami — even if their mayor and city commissioners don’t. And we previewed the soccer Club World Cup kicking off in Miami and around the U.S. Saturday.