Encore: Miami author on her Pulitzer-winning Harriet Tubman book, South Florida's new boating laws and Florida's weak patriotism

On The South Florida Roundup for this Fourth of July weekend, we revisited our Memorial Day weekend conversation with Miami native Edda Fields-Black about her Pulitzer Prize-winning history of Harriet Tubman and a pivotal Civil War raid. We also examined Lucy’s Law, which strengthens the state’s boating codes after Luciana Fernandez’s tragic death. And we looked at how we measure patriotism — and why Florida keeps finishing near the bottom in one patriotism survey.