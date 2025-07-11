© 2025 WLRN
First arrivals at Alligator Alcatraz, end of TPS for Haitians and Key West's ICE partnership

Published July 11, 2025 at 3:51 PM EDT
Security guards stand watch as Haiti's Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, center, talks with the Mexico's Charge d'Affaires Jesus Cisneros after attending an event marking one year since the start of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

On this week's South Florida Roundup episode, we talked with the reporters who’ve heard from the first inmates at Florida’s controversial new migrant detention center out in the Everglades, Alligator Alcatraz — a place Miami-Dade County’s mayor says “is not who we are.” We also discussed how Haitians and other migrants here are coping with President Trump’s efforts to strip them of their deportation protections. And we looked at why Key West did a 180 on partnering with the feds on immigration.

