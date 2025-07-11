First arrivals at Alligator Alcatraz, end of TPS for Haitians and Key West's ICE partnership

On this week's South Florida Roundup episode, we talked with the reporters who’ve heard from the first inmates at Florida’s controversial new migrant detention center out in the Everglades, Alligator Alcatraz — a place Miami-Dade County’s mayor says “is not who we are.” We also discussed how Haitians and other migrants here are coping with President Trump’s efforts to strip them of their deportation protections. And we looked at why Key West did a 180 on partnering with the feds on immigration.