Mayor Levine Cava on Miami-Dade's budget, Brightline's death toll and immigration crackdown hits assisted-living facilities

Published July 18, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks at a press conference on Dec. 21, 2022.
Sam Navarro
/
Miami Herald
FILE: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks at a press conference on Dec. 21, 2022.

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we spoke with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava about her proposed budget for the new fiscal year. We also talked to two reporters behind Killer Train, WLRN and the Miami Herald’s new podcast and reporting series on Brightline. And we asked how the Trump administration’s immigration agenda is affecting a South Florida assisted-living facility.

