'Dehumanizing' conditions at immigrant detention facilities, DeSantis' DOGE threats and WLRN's 'History We Call Home' series

Published July 25, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
Detainees wave and spell out a rough SOS to a helicopter flying overhead, at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Krome Detention Center, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Detainees wave and spell out a rough SOS to a helicopter flying overhead, at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Krome Detention Center, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

On The South Florida Roundup, we examined a scathing new study that calls conditions in South Florida’s migrant detention centers “dehumanizing” — and getting worse as the Trump administration keeps filling them up. We also spoke with the mayor of Broward County, whose budget is being targeted by Governor DeSantis’ state version of DOGE. And our WLRN reporters marked the 100th anniversaries of South Florida’s cities — and their rich stories, from Pearl City to Al Capone.

