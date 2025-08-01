© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

South Florida's latest boating tragedy, a controversial immigration arrest and the 'Golden Age' of media

Published August 1, 2025 at 4:19 PM EDT
Screenshot of video shot by U.S. citizen Kenny Laynez-Ambrosio shows the moment he and a group of co-workers were arrested by Border Patrol officers on the side of the road on Singer Island, Palm Beach County, on May 2, 2025.
Kenny Laynez-Ambrosio
/
The Guatemalan-Maya Center
Screenshot of video shot by U.S. citizen Kenny Laynez-Ambrosio shows the moment he and a group of co-workers were arrested by Border Patrol officers on the side of the road on Singer Island, Palm Beach County, on May 2, 2025.

On The South Florida Roundup, we examined Monday’s traumatic collision between a barge and a sailboat in Biscayne Bay that left two children dead — and again reminded us how chaotic our local waters seem to be. We also looked at a controversial immigration arrest in Palm Beach County that mistakenly collared a young U.S. citizen — who was told he “had no rights.” And we talked with former CBS chairman and Palm Beach resident Gene Jankowski about his new media memoir.

