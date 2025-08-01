South Florida's latest boating tragedy, a controversial immigration arrest and the 'Golden Age' of media

On The South Florida Roundup, we examined Monday’s traumatic collision between a barge and a sailboat in Biscayne Bay that left two children dead — and again reminded us how chaotic our local waters seem to be. We also looked at a controversial immigration arrest in Palm Beach County that mistakenly collared a young U.S. citizen — who was told he “had no rights.” And we talked with former CBS chairman and Palm Beach resident Gene Jankowski about his new media memoir.