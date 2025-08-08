© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Back to School in South Florida: School choice, AI, budget cuts and more

Published August 8, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Michael J. Burke is superintendent School District of Palm Beach County.
Screen shot/ Wilkine Brutus
Michael J. Burke is superintendent School District of Palm Beach County.

On the latest episode of The South Florida, we devoted the whole hour to pick the brains of the superintendents of South Florida’s three largest schools systems: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. And while they’re all feeling pretty good about receiving A-grades, they’ve got challenges ahead in the new school year that starts next week. Among them: stiff competition from private and charter schools, budget cuts and this new thing called A.I.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected