Back to School in South Florida: School choice, AI, budget cuts and more
On the latest episode of The South Florida, we devoted the whole hour to pick the brains of the superintendents of South Florida’s three largest schools systems: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. And while they’re all feeling pretty good about receiving A-grades, they’ve got challenges ahead in the new school year that starts next week. Among them: stiff competition from private and charter schools, budget cuts and this new thing called A.I.