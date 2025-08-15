Tri-Rail funding crisis, pill mill resurgence and the Gen Z-driven salsa revival

On the latest episode of the South Florida Roundup, we discuss why the state legislature yanked two-thirds of funding from one of South Florida’s most popular transit services — Tri-Rail (0:10). We also looked at a new federal investigation into a possible pill mill resurgence in Florida and questions surrounding the state laws that were supposed to prevent it (19:05). And we listened to why even reggaeton superstars like Bad Bunny are hopping into the salsa music revival (33:05).