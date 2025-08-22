© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Alligator Alcatraz ordered to shut down, Florida's gay pride crosswalks and Trump's fight against Latin America's drug cartels

Published August 22, 2025 at 4:40 PM EDT
Crosswalk at the intersection of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 1st Street, located in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District on August 14, 2025.
Wilkine Brutus
/
WLRN
On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed why a federal judge Thursday night gave the controversial migrant detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz 60 days to close down and allow no new detainees. We also asked why Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis seem obsessed with eradicating any public tribute to the LGBTQ community. And we examined President Trump’s urge to send the U.S. military into Latin America to battle the region’s drug cartels.

