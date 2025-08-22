Alligator Alcatraz ordered to shut down, Florida's gay pride crosswalks and Trump's fight against Latin America's drug cartels

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed why a federal judge Thursday night gave the controversial migrant detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz 60 days to close down and allow no new detainees. We also asked why Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis seem obsessed with eradicating any public tribute to the LGBTQ community. And we examined President Trump’s urge to send the U.S. military into Latin America to battle the region’s drug cartels.