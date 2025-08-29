Is mass deportation the answer to Florida's labor situation?

On the latest episode of the South Florida Roundup, we devoted the whole show to the realities — and myths — of our undocumented migrant workers. President Trump is out to demonize them and expel them for good. It’s not likely he can do that — but even if he could, what then? Especially in Florida, a state where today there are only 53 available workers for every 100 available jobs, and a state where undocumented migrants pay some $2 billion in taxes. Should we evict these folks, or embrace them?