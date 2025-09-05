Out-of-network in Broward, Conch Republic controversies and U.S military strike on a Venezuela drug boat

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we examined the standoff between Broward County’s major hospital systems, Memorial Healthcare and Broward Health, and its largest healthcare insurer, Florida Blue — which has stranded some 50,000 patients. We also looked at more Conch Republic controversy after Key West’s planning director resigned this week, adding to the ugly city hall optics there. And we discussed this week’s U.S. military strike on a Venezuelan drug boat — and what it portends.