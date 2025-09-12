© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

The Epstein Files, Freedom Tower and Miami's punk scene

Published September 12, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT
Restoration of the Freedom Tower in the heart of downtown Miami is scheduled to be completed in May.
R.J. Heisenbottle Architects
Courtesy

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup — whether or not that really is Donald Trump’s signature — we examined all the still unanswered questions in the Epstein sex-trafficking atrocity that still traumatizes South Florida. We also looked at next week’s centennial re-opening of Miami’s Freedom Tower — but also at why Miami’s Cubans may be feeling more ambivalent than exultant at the ribbon-cutting. And we said farewell to one popular hip music venue — but welcomed back another.

