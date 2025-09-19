© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's death in Palmetto Bay, Miami-Dade's budget and the stand-your-ground statue

Published September 19, 2025 at 4:31 PM EDT
Palmetto Bay Village Councilman Steve Cody (blue shirt) attends luncheon with local business owners on Sept. 4, 2025. Last week, his social media post calling Charlie Kirk’s murder a “fitting sacrifice,” prompted calls for his resignation from around the state, including from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.
Palmetto Bay Village Facebook page
Palmetto Bay Village Councilman Steve Cody (blue shirt) attends a luncheon with local business owners on Sept. 4, 2025. Last week, his social media post calling Charlie Kirk’s murder a “fitting sacrifice,” prompted calls for his resignation from around the state, including Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked at the free-speech debate raging after Charlie Kirk’s murder — specifically in Palmetto Bay, whose mayor, Karyn Cunningham, talked about ousting Councilman Steve Cody. We also talked with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava about how a county budget that looked wrecked got repaired. And we discussed why a Broward County judge just let a police officer off in a deadline shooting case.

