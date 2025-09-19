Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's death in Palmetto Bay, Miami-Dade's budget and the stand-your-ground statue

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked at the free-speech debate raging after Charlie Kirk’s murder — specifically in Palmetto Bay, whose mayor, Karyn Cunningham, talked about ousting Councilman Steve Cody. We also talked with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava about how a county budget that looked wrecked got repaired. And we discussed why a Broward County judge just let a police officer off in a deadline shooting case.