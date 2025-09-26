© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Making ends meet in South Florida, Trump's presidential library and South Miami's lawsuit on ICE agreements

Published September 26, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Shirley Phinzee, a nighttime janitor, sits in her car outside a Wendy’s on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Miami.
Alie Skowronski
/
Miami Herald
Shirley Phinzee, a nighttime janitor, sits in her car outside a Wendy’s on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Miami.

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed United Way’s discouraging new revelation that half or most residents in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are living paycheck to paycheck. We also looked at the vote Miami Dade College's Board made this week to transfer a downtown lot to the state, which Gov. Ron DeSantis says it will be the space for the future Trump Presidential Library. And South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez discussed the less-than-clear end to his city’s suit challenging immigration enforcement cooperation.

