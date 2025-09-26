Making ends meet in South Florida, Trump's presidential library and South Miami's lawsuit on ICE agreements

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed United Way’s discouraging new revelation that half or most residents in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are living paycheck to paycheck. We also looked at the vote Miami Dade College's Board made this week to transfer a downtown lot to the state, which Gov. Ron DeSantis says it will be the space for the future Trump Presidential Library. And South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez discussed the less-than-clear end to his city’s suit challenging immigration enforcement cooperation.