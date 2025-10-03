Miami politics, FIU's Turning Point chapter and West Palm Beach's new high-tech coup

On the latest episode of The South Florida Roundup, we reviewed Tuesday night’s nasty Miami mayoral debate — and asked whether this crowded and cacophonous race can improve before the Nov. 4th election. (We’re not counting on it.) We also spoke to a Florida International University alum about the late activist Charlie Kirk and how his Turning Point USA has galvanized campus conservatives. And we looked at West Palm Beach’s latest win in its campaign to become Wall Street South.