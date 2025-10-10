© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize, Trump's presidential library and the end of Florida's pride crosswalks

Published October 10, 2025 at 2:53 PM EDT
A woman on a podium surrounded by people speaks into multiple news microphones
Ariana Cubillos
/
AP
Opposition coalition presidential hopeful Maria Corina Machado gives a press conference outside her campaign headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, days after the country's highest court upheld a ban on her candidacy.

On The South Florida Roundup, we hailed today’s announcement that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has won the Nobel Peace Prize — an award for democracy movements across the Americas. We also looked at the controversy — and now a lawsuit — over Miami-Dade College’s gift of valuable downtown property for Trump’s presidential library. And we talked about the response of Florida’s LGBTQ community to the state's campaign to eradicate crosswalk art.

The South Florida Roundup
