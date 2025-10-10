Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize, Trump's presidential library and the end of Florida's pride crosswalks

On The South Florida Roundup, we hailed today’s announcement that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has won the Nobel Peace Prize — an award for democracy movements across the Americas. We also looked at the controversy — and now a lawsuit — over Miami-Dade College’s gift of valuable downtown property for Trump’s presidential library. And we talked about the response of Florida’s LGBTQ community to the state's campaign to eradicate crosswalk art.