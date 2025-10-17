Alligator Alcatraz lawsuit, the loss of a Liberty City activist and Miami's Great Hurricane

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked at the sudden revival of the plaintiffs’ case in their challenge to the state…or is it the federal?...migrant detention center in the Everglades known as Alligator Alcatraz. We also spoke with a close friend of Dwight Wells, the beloved Liberty City community activist and mentor who was shot to death Oct. 10. And we talked with Karen Dustman, author of Miami’s Great Hurricane about how that storm a century ago made us better prepared in this century.