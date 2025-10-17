© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Alligator Alcatraz lawsuit, the loss of a Liberty City activist and Miami's Great Hurricane

Published October 17, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The entrance to the 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigrant detention center, in the Everglades.
Wilkine Brutus
/
WLRN
The entrance to the 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigrant detention center, in the Everglades.

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked at the sudden revival of the plaintiffs’ case in their challenge to the state…or is it the federal?...migrant detention center in the Everglades known as Alligator Alcatraz. We also spoke with a close friend of Dwight Wells, the beloved Liberty City community activist and mentor who was shot to death Oct. 10. And we talked with Karen Dustman, author of Miami’s Great Hurricane about how that storm a century ago made us better prepared in this century.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected