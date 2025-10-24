© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Charter schools in public schools, the world's most revered Holocaust witness and Argentina's election

Published October 24, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT
On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we tried try to understand why and how charter schools can literally move into public schools like South Florida’s — and enjoy public school resources…for free. Is this the death knell for public education? We also talked to Elisha Weisel, who's the son of the late Holocaust survivor and Nobel peace laureate Elie Wiesel about the new documentary of his life, Soul on Fire. And we asked why this Sunday’s mid-term elections in Argentina matter so much here in America.

