The government shutdown, hurricane Melissa's aftermath and a Hollywood movie

Published October 31, 2025 at 3:38 PM EDT
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, retailers are required to stock three varieties of food in each of four staple food categories – dairy, protein, grain, and fruits and vegetables – 12 foods total. SNAP has about $6 billion in the contingency fund — short of the roughly $9 billion needed to cover a full month of the program, putting November benefits in jeopardy.
On the latest episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed how the government shutdown could cause skyrocketing premiums for those who use government subsidized healthcare. In Florida, that's nearly 3 million people. And how SNAP running out of funding further compounds the affordability squeeze. We also checked in on the recovery from Hurricane Melissa which devastated the Caribbean earlier this week. We heard from those mobilizing aid efforts here. And we discussed Canvas, a 2006 film set and filmed in Hollywood, which comes home this weekend.

