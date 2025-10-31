The government shutdown, hurricane Melissa's aftermath and a Hollywood movie

On the latest episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed how the government shutdown could cause skyrocketing premiums for those who use government subsidized healthcare. In Florida, that's nearly 3 million people. And how SNAP running out of funding further compounds the affordability squeeze. We also checked in on the recovery from Hurricane Melissa which devastated the Caribbean earlier this week. We heard from those mobilizing aid efforts here. And we discussed Canvas, a 2006 film set and filmed in Hollywood, which comes home this weekend.