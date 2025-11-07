Miami-Dade 2025 elections: Mayors, runoffs and referendums

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we took a look at the spate of elections that took place throughout South Florida this week, and how the political patterns of the past several decades seem to be shifting in some major city governments. We spoke with the two mayoral candidates for the City of Miami that are now set to battle in a runoff in December: Emilio Gonzalez and Eileen Higgins. We also discussed Hialeah’s youngest mayor in the city’s 100-year history — Bryan Calvo — and what the outlook is for a city facing economic uncertainty. Finally, we rounded up local elections in cities on the coast and to the south from Miami-Dade to Monroe County.