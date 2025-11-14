© 2025 WLRN
The Epstein files, Hialeah's youngest mayor and the anti-drug attacks in Venezuela

Published November 14, 2025 at 3:52 PM EST
Hialeah Councilmember Bryan Calvo holds a press conference in front of Hialeah City Hall to demand an investigation into 911 calls that are not being answered. Hialeah, Florida, June 26, 2023

On this episode of the South Florida Roundup, we looked at the new Jeffrey Epstein revelations coming out of Washington — and how they’re landing in Palm Beach County, the sex-trafficking scandal’s epicenter. We also talked to Hialeah Mayor-elect Bryan Calvo about why the current mayor seems to be making the power shift there less than amicable. And we examined the human targets of the U.S. military’s anti-narcotics strikes in the Caribbean — and what’s next for Venezuela as a U.S. aircraft carrier arrives.

