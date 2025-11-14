The Epstein files, Hialeah's youngest mayor and the anti-drug attacks in Venezuela

On this episode of the South Florida Roundup, we looked at the new Jeffrey Epstein revelations coming out of Washington — and how they’re landing in Palm Beach County, the sex-trafficking scandal’s epicenter. We also talked to Hialeah Mayor-elect Bryan Calvo about why the current mayor seems to be making the power shift there less than amicable. And we examined the human targets of the U.S. military’s anti-narcotics strikes in the Caribbean — and what’s next for Venezuela as a U.S. aircraft carrier arrives.