Miami Book Fair: an immigration mystery, bilingual odes to Miami and a post-literate world

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we talked with the award-winning Miami journalist Mirta Ojito about her debut novel Deeper Than the Ocean and the immigration mysteries it solves. We also spoke to Oscar Fuentes, the Biscayne Poet, and heard his odes to Miami in English and Spanish with a little music. And Miami Book Fair co-founder Mitchell Kaplan discussed why reading, against all odds, still has a future.