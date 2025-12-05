© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

A South Florida congresswoman's indictment, Inter Miami in the MLS final and Haitians' loss of TPS

Published December 5, 2025 at 4:12 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's official congressional portrait. With a zoomed in insert showing her yellow-stoned ring.
Brian Thorpe
/
U.S. House Photography Service
Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's official congressional portrait. She can be seen wearing a ring matching the description of the 3.14-carat “Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond” ring she is alleged to have purchased with stolen federal disaster relief funds.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we dissected the heads-pinning federal campaign fraud charges against Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, including that diamond ring. We also looked at Inter Miami’s future on the eve of their Major League Soccer championship game. And we discussed our immigration anxiety with Gepsie Metellus, who’s stepping down as the revered director of the Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center —and just had a street named for her.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected