A South Florida congresswoman's indictment, Inter Miami in the MLS final and Haitians' loss of TPS

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we dissected the heads-pinning federal campaign fraud charges against Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, including that diamond ring. We also looked at Inter Miami’s future on the eve of their Major League Soccer championship game. And we discussed our immigration anxiety with Gepsie Metellus, who’s stepping down as the revered director of the Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center —and just had a street named for her.