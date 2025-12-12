Miami's new mayor, the expiration of Obamacare subsidies and holiday travel
Ways To Subscribe
On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we reviewed this week’s historic Miami mayoral election — and preview its possible national repercussions after President Trump’s endorsement loses in a landslide. We also looked at the big local repercussions of the possible expiration of Obamacare subsidies — especially in the largest enrollment group here: Latinos. And we discussed how to navigate what’s being forecast as unprecedented holiday travel volume starting next week.