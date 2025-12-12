© 2025 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Miami's new mayor, the expiration of Obamacare subsidies and holiday travel

Published December 12, 2025 at 6:19 PM EST
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins speaks during a city of Miami mayoral debate hosted by the Downtown Neighbors Alliance at Hyatt Regency Miami on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we reviewed this week’s historic Miami mayoral election — and preview its possible national repercussions after President Trump’s endorsement loses in a landslide. We also looked at the big local repercussions of the possible expiration of Obamacare subsidies — especially in the largest enrollment group here: Latinos. And we discussed how to navigate what’s being forecast as unprecedented holiday travel volume starting next week.

