The South Florida Roundup

Encore: An immigration mystery, bilingual odes to Miami and a post-literate world

Published December 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST
Giorgio Viera
Wolfson
Miami Book fair 2024. Street Fair at Wolfson Campus on Nov 24, 2024.

In a re-broadcast of The South Florida Roundup, we revisited conversations we aired last month with Miami Book Fair authors. Award-winning Miami journalist Mirta Ojito talks about her debut novel Deeper Than the Ocean — and the immigration mysteries it solves. Honduran-American Oscar Fuentes — the Biscayne Poet — shares his odes to Miami in English and Spanish… with a little music. And Miami Book Fair co-founder Mitchell Kaplan discusses why reading, against all odds, still has a future.

