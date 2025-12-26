Encore: An immigration mystery, bilingual odes to Miami and a post-literate world

In a re-broadcast of The South Florida Roundup, we revisited conversations we aired last month with Miami Book Fair authors. Award-winning Miami journalist Mirta Ojito talks about her debut novel Deeper Than the Ocean — and the immigration mysteries it solves. Honduran-American Oscar Fuentes — the Biscayne Poet — shares his odes to Miami in English and Spanish… with a little music. And Miami Book Fair co-founder Mitchell Kaplan discusses why reading, against all odds, still has a future.