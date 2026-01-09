The aftermath of Maduro's ouster and the Miami Hurricanes' return to national prominence

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we unpacked what has happened in Venezuela since that stunning U.S. special forces operation that captured dictator Nicolás Maduro early Saturday. What is the Trump administration’s plan now for restoring democracy — as Venezuela’s regime holdovers order new repression? What about María Corina Machado — or is this just about oil? And we also looked at the return of University of Miami football to national prominence.