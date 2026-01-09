© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

The aftermath of Maduro's ouster and the Miami Hurricanes' return to national prominence

Published January 9, 2026 at 3:19 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Holdovers Holding On: Venezuela's remaining regime leaders — Acting President Delcy Rodríguez (right), Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino (center) and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello — in Caracas on May 13, 2025.
Cristian Hernandez
/
AP
Holdovers Holding On: Venezuela's remaining regime leaders — Acting President Delcy Rodríguez (right), Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino (center) and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello — in Caracas on May 13, 2025.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we unpacked what has happened in Venezuela since that stunning U.S. special forces operation that captured dictator Nicolás Maduro early Saturday. What is the Trump administration’s plan now for restoring democracy — as Venezuela’s regime holdovers order new repression? What about María Corina Machado — or is this just about oil? And we also looked at the return of University of Miami football to national prominence.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected