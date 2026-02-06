English-only driver license tests, Broward cities break up with Sheriff's Office and what's next for TPS

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we went back to the future to discuss Florida’s new English-only drivers license test, which in Miami is a historically sore subject — and the subject of a new play that just opened here. We also examined what’s feeling like a trend: cities in Broward County opting out of law enforcement contracts with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. And we looked at what’s next after a federal judge blocked cancellation of Haitian TPS — and where TPS stands after 35 years.