The South Florida Roundup

English-only driver license tests, Broward cities break up with Sheriff's Office and what's next for TPS

Published February 6, 2026 at 3:48 PM EST
A Florida DMV drivers license agency inside the Midway Crossings mall in Miami-Dade County draws a line of motorists applying for or renewing licenses on May 30, 2024.
Howard Cohen
/
The Miami Herald
FILE: A Florida DMV drivers license agency inside the Midway Crossings mall in Miami-Dade County draws a line of motorists applying for or renewing licenses on May 30, 2024.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we went back to the future to discuss Florida’s new English-only drivers license test, which in Miami is a historically sore subject — and the subject of a new play that just opened here. We also examined what’s feeling like a trend: cities in Broward County opting out of law enforcement contracts with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. And we looked at what’s next after a federal judge blocked cancellation of Haitian TPS — and where TPS stands after 35 years.

