BONUS: Why a veteran climate activist thinks Russia's war in Ukraine may be a turning point for fossil fuels

In this bonus Sunshine Economy podcast, long-time environmentalist and climate activist Bill McKibben talks about how he hopes Russia's war in Ukraine will reshape the developed world's relationship with fossil fuels.

The United States has banned Russian energy imports and stepped up pressure on European allies to reduce their reliance on Russian oil, natural gas and coal.

"Vladimir Putin can only mount a huge army because of fossil fuel," McKibben said.

He hopes the war unleashes an industrial, consumer and government investment in renewable energy. "The US could do what we did at the outbreak of World War II," he said, referring to how American industry responded to the war-effort by manufacturing military equipment.

McKibben has called for sending clean technology to Europe, such as heat pumps. They can provide heating and cooling, redistributing heat from the air or ground.

