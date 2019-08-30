8/30/19: Preparing for Hurricane Dorian

Originally published on August 30, 2019 3:44 pm
Hurricane Dorian may become the strongest storm to hit Florida’s east coast since Hurricane Andrew. As The Florida Round was going on the air, it was tracking closer to the coast, but there were still lots of questions about where it will actually go.
We spent the full hour taking a closer look at how Floridians around the state are preparing for Dorian with:
- Ray Hawthorne, Meteorologist, Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
- John Kennedy, State Capital Reporter, GateHouse Media
- Craig Fugate, Former Administrator, FEMA
- Franco Ordoñez, White House Correspondent, NPR
