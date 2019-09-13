Bahamas And Florida Are In The Path Of What Could Be Tropical Storm Humberto

By ALEX HARRIS & SAMANTHA J. GROSS & JACQUELINE CHARLES 1 hour ago

Just weeks after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the northern Bahamas, the same parts of the island nation are under tropical storm warnings as a potential tropical depression brews in the Atlantic and forecasters issued a tropical storm watch for the coastal parts of Central Florida.

As of Friday’s 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, potential tropical cyclone No. 9 was traveling near 6 mph and is about 140 miles southeast of Great Abaco Island, the hardest hit spot in the Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds about 30 mph.

Forecasters also warned the disturbance could affect the coastal parts of Central Florida. A tropical storm watch has been issued from Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler-Volusia county line.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

