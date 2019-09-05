Related Program: 
Sundial

The Bahamas Remain Resilient. Hear Stories Of Survival And Hope Post-Hurricane Dorian.

By 1 minute ago

On the Thursday, Sept. 5 episode of Sundial:

Bahamian Residents Share Their Experience

The situation in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian remains dire. As of Thursday afternoon, at least 20 people had been reported dead and many more injured. The number is expected to continue to increase as aid groups continue moving on the grounds. Sun-Sentinel reporter Andrew Boryga has been reporting on Hurricane Dorian’s aftermath. On Sundial, he spoke with host Luis Hernandez about a man he met who survived the storm. 

Local Lawmakers And Organizers Share How To Help The Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian has had a catastrophic effect on the Bahamas. The experience was traumatic for those who survived the storm,  with winds howling at close to 200 miles per hour at some times and torrential rain for multiple days. Broward County Rep. Shevrin Jones has been actively working with groups like the one run by community activist Valencia Gunder to gather supplies and send to the island. Rep. Jones has also been advocating for the waive of some visa requirements for Bahamians impacted by Dorian. This would allow them to seek refuge in the U.S. Rep. Jones and Gunder joined Sundial to talk about how people can contribute and support the relief and recovery efforts. 

Read more: #BahamaStrong: South Florida, Bahamian Community Mount Dorian Relief Effort

The Bahamas Is Still Open For Business

Hurricane Dorian smashed its way over Grand Bahama, the northernmost island, as Category 5. Joy Jibrilu, the Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation,  has been gathering donations and supplies to send to her northern friends. She joined Sundial from the Nassau command center to talk about the early stages of rebounding from the devastation caused by Dorian.

Related Content

'They Swam For Their Lives.' Dorian Stories Make Clearer What Bahamas Victims Need

By 20 hours ago
Ramon Espinosa / AP

Stories are emerging of the two-day nightmare the Bahamas endured this week from Hurricane Dorian, which killed at least 20 people there. The reports give us a clearer view of what the storm’s survivors need most.

Senator Marco Rubio Says U.S. Government Ready To Aid Bahamas In Hurricane Dorian Recovery Efforts

By & 21 hours ago
Miami Herald

Aerial footage is beginning to reveal the extensive devastation in the Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian, one of the most powerful storms to hit the Atlantic in recorded history. Large parts of the island are underwater  and many relief organizations are on standby ready to send supplies to aid recovery efforts.

For This Bahamian Family, Vacation Turned Into a Nightmare With No Way To Get Back Home

By Sep 3, 2019
AP

Ariel and Delavoe Wilson crouched over their phones at a Dunkin Donuts in Fort Lauderdale. Over a WhatsApp group, they scrolled up and down, gazing at photos and videos of Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in the Bahamas. Images of familiar places that, oddly, no longer looked familiar.

“Just about everywhere is devastation,” said Delavoe. “My own house. My street. The airport. All the smaller places that are much closer to the sea.”

There Will Be More – And More Frequent – Dorians. Can The Islands In Their Path Survive?

By Sep 2, 2019
NOAA via AP

Hurricane Dorian is predicted to finally leave the Bahamas Tuesday after spending two days wrecking - and in many places drowning -  the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

WLRN’s Sundial host Luis Hernandez spoke with Americas editor Tim Padgett about the Bahamas devastation – and the urgent need to help make South Florida’s island neighbors more resilient to monster storms.