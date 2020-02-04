Broward High Schools Sanitized Over MRSA Bacteria Concerns

By Scott Travis / Sun Sentinel
  In this file photo, lockers line the hallway of Western High School in Davie.
    Taimy Alvarez / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward schools spent the weekend scrubbing their gyms and locker rooms after learning of multiple cases of wrestlers possibly having the bacterial infection MRSA.

District spokeswoman Kathy Koch said there were “four or five” students suspected of having the infection, but she couldn’t say if they were all from one school or multiple schools. Parents at seven high schools received notices this weekend: Cooper City High, Miramar High, Monarch High in Coconut Creek, Nova High in Davie, J.P. Taravella High in Coral Springs, West Broward High and Western High.

These are schools where wrestlers may have been in contact with the affected students during wrestling matches, Koch said. But other high schools were affected as well, as the district was cleansing athletic facilities at all 33 high schools this past weekend.

